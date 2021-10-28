KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee redshirt-senior tight end Princeton Fant stayed loyal to the Power T through coaching changes and trying out multiple positions before finding his home at tight end. Through all of the change, one thing remained the same, family.

Fant is on pace for his best season with the Vols. He set a career-high in receptions and receiving yards against Pitt — he is just 26 receiving yards shy of setting a new career total.

Fant’s role as a tight end changed from the past three seasons under ex-coach Jeremy Pruitt, playing a bigger role in coach Josh Heupel’s offense. Luckily, he’s got some of the best mentors in the game.

Princeton is cousins with a first-round draft pick and tight end for the Denver Broncos, Noah Fant and New York Jets offensive tackle, George Fant, who has not allowed a single sack this season according to Pro Football Focus.