KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce became a viral sensation after hitting 104 miles per hour on the radar gun early in the season.

“I didn’t know it was going to be that hard,” said Joyce when asked if he knew he could throw that hard before. “That was a pretty crazy experience for me.”

The Farragut alum has been given the nickname “Volunteer Fireman”, something he earned for striking out batters with the blazing fastball.

“It’s kind of cool to have that name from Pitching Ninja, I’ve been following him since he started his page,” said Joyce. “I love it and the fans around here seem to love it.”

In 13.2 innings pitched, he’s struck out 26 batters. He’s been nearly unhittable most of the season, keeping hitters off balance with off-speed pitches in the low 80’s to go along with his better than 100 mph fastball.

Joyce has given up just two earned runs this season, both came in Tuesday’s loss to Tennessee Tech.