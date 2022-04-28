KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello is back from his four-game suspension and ready to man the dugout in his first three-game SEC Series since his early exit against Alabama.

The Vols open the weekend coming off of its first sweep over the Gators in Gainesville since 2001 and its 10th-midweek victory of the season after defeating Xavier 10-1. UT hosts the 19th-ranked Tigers who have won seven straight contests and boast similarities to its in-state rival Alabama.

“It’s a well-balanced team. I would comp it to Alabama,” said Vitello. “They’re coming off of a hot streak like Alabama was when they came in here. [They have] coaches that took over around the time that we did and now they’ve got things rolling. It will be just as much of a battle as that weekend was.”

Friday and Saturday’s contests begin at 7 P.M., while Sunday’s finale is scheduled to start at 1 P.M. Game one and two of the series will be broadcasted live on the SEC Network.