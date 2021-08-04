WATCH: Vols first day of fall camp filled with high energy, fast tempo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Coach Josh Heupel began his first fall camp at Tennessee on Wednesday.

Tennessee will open the season against Bowling Green and kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. The game will be televised nationally on SEC Network.

Wednesday’s practice was filled with high energy, a fast tempo, and not a lot of walking between drills. When asked about what stuck out to him after their first practice, Heupel said it was the team’s energy and their communication.

“Really positive energy, they were flying around the entire practice. One thing outside of that takeaway is their ability to communicate with each other and give positive feedback or talk about them not using the right technique, I was really excited about that,” Heupel said.

Heupel speaks on Vols first day of fall camp ahead of 2021 season