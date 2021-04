KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- University of Tennessee Police have released the arrest reports for three Vols football players after an incident on March 9.

According to the arrest report, Martavius French, Isaac Washington, and Aaron Willis were arrested on March 15, in relation to an alleged aggravated burglary on March 9 where marijuana was stolen. This along with 18-year-old Clinton Warren of Memphis, and an unlisted juvenile.