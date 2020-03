KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols head football coach Jeremy Pruitt held a press conference Tuesday night after the Vols’ first spring practice.

Coach Pruitt says that he’s excited to get back out there, especially after a great offseason.

He mentioned that as Tuesday’s practice progressed, the better the team looked.

Pruitt is wanting to focus on the ball on both sides. He’s also excited to see his new assistant coaches in action working with the guys after some turnover during the offseason.

