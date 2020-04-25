WATCH: Vols who could get picked up by an NFL team

AP images are used in interview
KNOXVILLE, Tn (WATE)- The NFL’s first-ever virtual draft continues today at noon, with rounds 4-7. DE Darrell Taylor was the first Vol to get the call. Taylor was drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 48 overall pick. Taylor proved to be a fearsome pass rusher while at UT. The edge rusher tallied 19.5 total career sacks, and 8.5 last season–tying for second in the SEC. He is also the first Vol to be drafted under the Jeremy Pruitt era, and the highest drafted Vol since 2017 when Derek Barnett was drafted 14th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. Taylor is now the 80th Vol selected in the draft since 2000, and the seventh Tennessee player selected all-time by the Seahawks.
While one Vol is off the board, there are other players left with NFL potential. WATE 6 on your side sports reporter Kellyanne Stitts checked in with WNML Sports Radio and Sports Source’s Josh Ward on other Vols who you could see on an NFL roster.