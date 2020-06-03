WATE Video Archives: Remembering a Vols legend, Johnny Majors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Legendary University of Tennessee player and coach Johnny Majors has passed away at the age of 85; WATE 6 On Your Side is digging through its archives to remember the Vols legend.
