We Back Pat Week starts Sunday, Lady Vols host LSU Jan. 26

Pat Summitt accepts the Arthur Ashe courage award onstage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference in conjunction with the Pat Summitt Foundation will host We Back Pat Week Jan. 19-27.

SEC member institutions will support the foundation during their home basketball games during the week. The annual event helps spread awareness about the foundation’s mission to fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

The Lady Vols We Back Pat game will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 26 against LSU. Fans are encouraged to wear their We Back Pat T-shirts, which can be purchased from Orange Mountain Designs.

The Pat Summitt Foundation was established by Pat and Tyler Summitt in November 2011 to award grants to nonprofit organizations that advance research for treatment and a cure, provide care and support for patients and caregivers, and educate the public about Alzheimer’s disease.

You can visit the foundation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/webackpat, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram @webackpat.

LATEST STORIES: