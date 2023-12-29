KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers get to start 2024 with a bowl match-up against the Iowa Hawkeyes. That’s a bit of a better placement than some expected, as the big orange seemed on the edge of an awesome season. Then it slipped away. Let’s take a look back at 2023 on Rocky Top.

It was still 2022 when quarterback Joe Milton hoisted a literal bowl full of oranges, after leading the Vols to a win in the Orange Bowl, a first for the team in that particular bowl since 1939. The #6 Vols faced then #7 Clemson, scoring 31 points while holding the Tigers to just 14. Milton went in for NFL-bound Hendon Hooker whose leg injury ended his season and his Rocky Top career early.

Heading into spring ball, Milton was looking ahead to a full season at the helm of the volunteer offense.

“What happened is what happened. Do I think I can repeat that? I mean, obviously, if I keep preparing the way I prepare and keep doing the things that I need to do,” said Milton.

Orange and White Nation took the Vol Walk, usually a home-field tradition, on the road to start the 2023 season to meet the Virginia Cavaliers on supposedly neutral ground. However, the Music City showdown was mighty orange.

The Vols notched that first win 49-13 and another 30-to-13 against Austin Peay, maybe not as easy as it should have been. However, hopes were still high heading into the Florida game.

The Vols were ranked number 11 in the country against the unranked Gators, going for back-to-back wins against Florida for the first time since 2004 and aiming to get their first win in the swamp since 2003. If only the Vols could have just hit pause on the season during that first quarter.

“Extremely disappointing start to the football game first half. Not good in any sense of the way,” said UT Head Coach Josh Heupel after the game. “We gotta get a lot better. Hats off to Florida. They did a good job.”

“Through three games this season, we hadn’t seen the Tennessee offense explode as it did last year. But today’s performance against UTSA brought us back to 2022,” said WATE’s Casey Kay after the game.

WATE’s Sam Rothman added, “After a week of criticism, Milton silenced all the doubters with an 81-yard touchdown to open up the scoring. That’s good enough for the longest rush by a Vol quarterback in program history.”

It was back to an SEC opponent with South Carolina coming to Neyland. The Vols went into their bye with a win, but there are plenty of emotions good and bad. Bru McCoy went down in the second quarter with a pretty severe injury. He suffered a broken ankle and needed surgery, which put him out for the season.

With SEC nation on Rocky Top, the Vols had a sluggish first half against the Aggies. They needed two fourth-quarter field goals for the come-from-behind win.

It was enough for the one-loss Vols to be ranked number 17, meeting the one-loss Crimson Tide for the third Saturday in October on the road. However, close but no cigar continues to be the story for the Vols in Tuscaloosa. Tennessee jumped out to a 13-0 lead only to unravel with a scoreless second half.

The Kentucky Wildcats were on a three-game losing skid, looking to close out October with a trap game as Tennessee came to town. But the series just got more lopsided as the Cats lost to the Vols for the 84th time. The two teams have been at it since Grover Cleveland was president.

Now, Connecticut and Tennessee have plenty of history on the hardwood, remember those heated clashes between Pat Summitt’s Lady Vols and Geno Auriemma’s Huskies? Well, the two schools meeting on the gridiron was not that. Instead, UConn only managed a field goal while the Vols scored 59 points.

However when Tennessee switched back to another set of cats, out in Missouri. The Tigers handed the Vols their third-second loss.

The Georgia Bulldogs brought the Vols their fourth SEC loss. Georgia was the top team in the country at the time. When it was done, Hepuel talked about what the Vols needed to reach the top of the mountain.

“We started obviously year one, we were way down on a number of scholarships. We’ve gotten closer to 85. We’re trying to develop some young guys from within, I think that’s important,” said Heupel. “So we gotta continue to develop and recruit.”

The team ended the season at home against Vanderbilt. The set of seniors was able to get a 48-24 win over the Commodore. Freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava got some playing time too.

Also during this game, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler got to fly a helicopter over Neyland Stadium and Smoky got to play wingman as Staff Sergeant Christian Weaver of the UT Spirit squad got to pop the question on the sidelines. It looks like he got a yes.

Also worth mentioning, UT celebrated 25 years since their perfect 1998 season this fall, and VFL Al Wilson from that national championship squad served as grand marshal of the Homecoming Parade.