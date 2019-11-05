What Kentucky’s Kroger Field looks like

The Tennessee Vols take on the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Kroger Field, formerly called Commonwealth Stadium, seats 61,000. Here’s a Google Earth spin around the facility.

Over the last 25 years, Tennessee has only lost to Kentucky twice, in 2011 and 2017. Both games were in Lexington in this stadium.

Tennessee leads the all-time series with a commanding record of 80-25-9. It’s one of the oldest series in college football with the first game played in 1893.

Saturday’s meeting of these border-state rivals is televised on the SEC Network.