KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee begins play in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in the second round on Thursday against Alabama.

Here is what Vol coach Rick Barnes said on Monday about his team and the tournament.

The SEC tournament is being held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The game between No. 9 seed Alabama (16-15, 8-10) and No. 8 seed Tennessee (17-14, 9-9) is expected to start at 1 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.