What Tennessee Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt said about how COVID-19 rules affect fall camp

And, of course, the tiger was a topic.

Pruitt: Can I ask y'all a question have they found that #Tiger yet? My wife called me today and I missed my noon walk because I was concerned about that Tiger. — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) September 10, 2020

Jeremy Pruitt said the #Vols had "somewhat" of a scrimmage last night at Neyland got in approx. 40-45 plays of situational football. — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) September 10, 2020

Jeremy Pruitt: I don't feel like we have the luxury of just strictly doing like an in-season practice, probably for the first couple of weeks. We really need to stay in camp form, focus on fundamentals. #Vols — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) September 10, 2020

Pruitt: I can’t even honestly tell you who’s eligible (to practice with COVID regulations) and who isn’t right now. I’ve lost count and it changes every day. #Vols — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) September 10, 2020

Pruitt said the kids that are quarantining are still participating in zoom meetings. #Vols — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) September 10, 2020

Pruitt: We will definitely probably not reach 25 practices, it's important we be efficient with our practice time. #Vols — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) September 10, 2020

