What you should know ahead of the first home game at Neyland

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee is set to take on Mizzou Saturday at noon. This will be the first home game of the season. University staff have been working hard to make sure fans have a fun and safe experience at Neyland.

Masks will be required inside the stadium unless you are eating or drinking. The school has also transitioned to mobile ticketing for contactless entry. Fans will be required to enter at the gate listed on their ticket.

Parking will open four hours before kickoff. All lots surrounding the stadium are reserved for pass holders. Additional public parking options are available in non-university lots.

Concession stands will be open. Plexiglass screens have been installed at all concession stands, and hand sanitizer dispensers are available throughout the stadium.

More game day rules and changes can be found here.

