Where to find VFL’s around the NFL on Sunday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs through drills during NFL football practice in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee is well represented across the NFL as the league embarks on its 101st season. In total, 24 former Vols were listed on active rosters following the NFL’s roster cuts a week ago, while another 10 had earned spots on practice squads.

20 of the leagues 32 teams have a VFL on the roster, with the Pittsburgh Steelers boasting the most (4) after acquiring Josh Dobbs and Dustin Colquitt following roster-cuts.

Below is a complete list of former Tennessee players on NFL active or practice squad rosters entering the 2020 season, beginning with the organization that has the most VFLs on roster.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Cam Sutton, DB
    Josh Dobbs, QB
    Dustin Colquitt, P
    Daniel McCullers, DT (Practice Squad)
  • New Orleans Saints
    Alvin Kamara, RB
    Marquez Callaway, WR
    Shy Tuttle, DT
  • Baltimore Ravens
    Morgan Cox, LS
    Nigel Warrior, DB (Practice Squad)
    Eli Wolf, TE (Practice Squad)
  • Chicago Bears
    Tyler Bray, QB (Practice Squad)
    Cordarelle Patterson, WR
  • Denver Broncos
    Alexander Johnson, LB
    Ja’Waun James, OT
  • Detroit Lions
    Justin Coleman, CB
    Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Jason Witten, TE
    Kendal Vickers, DE
  • New York Jets
    Kyle Phillips, DE
    Josh Malone, WR (Practice Squad)
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Derek Barnett, DE
    Malik Jackson, DT
  • San Francisco 49ers
    Emmanual Moseley, CB
    Jauan Jennings, WR (Practice Squad)
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Luke Stocker, TE
  • Buffalo Bills
    Jason Croom, TE (Practice Squad)
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Khalil McKenzie, DT (Practice Squad)
  • Carolina Panthers
    Michael Palardy, P (NFI/Reserve)
  • Cleveland Browns
    John Kelly, RB (Practice Squad)
  • Houston Texans
    Zach Fulton, OL
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Daniel Bituli, LB (Practice Squad)
  • Minnesota Vikings
    Britton Colquitt, P
  • New England Patriots
    Jakob Johnson, FB
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Darrel Taylor,DE (NFI/Reserve)

