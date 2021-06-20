Where to Watch: Tennessee faces Virginia in the College World Series

Tennessee utility Drew Gilbert reacts after hitting a home run during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against LSU, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee baseball team is making its TD Ameritrade Park debut Sunday against Virginia at 2 p.m. The College World Series moved to the new park in 2011. It is the first time Tennessee has played in the CWS since 2005. The Vols are 1-3 all-time in College World Series openers.

If you aren’t able to attend the watch party today, here’s what you need to know about finding the game.

Tennessee (50-16) vs. Virginia (35-25)

Location: TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska

Game time: 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 20

Live stream: ESPN.com/watch

ESPN’s Tom Hart will be on the play-by-play with former Vol baseball player Chris Burke (analyst), Ben McDonald (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline). The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Online radio broadcast: In Knoxville on 99.1 FM WNML. You can also listen to the broadcast from the Tennessee baseball radio announcer John Wilkerson and analyst Vince Ferrara online at UTsports.com.

Twitter: WATE 6 On Your Side’s Tim Owens is live in Omaha and tweeting during the game. Follow the game with him here. You can find complete coverage of the Vols’ Road to the Ring here.