KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Can’t make it to Lexington? Not in Knoxville to enjoy the game with fellow Volunteer fans? Fear not, the University of Tennessee Alumni Center has put together a list of watch parties happening around the country for the Tennessee, Kentucky game Saturday night.

The list stretches from New York to California with establishments hosting alumni and fans to watch the Vols. You can find the full list of watch parties listed by the Alumni Center here.

Heupel and company will look to upset the Wildcats in Lexington and kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPN2.

Courtesy: UTK Alumni