Where would Vols legends be drafted if they were prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft?

(WATE) — Let’s have some fun Vols fans. It’s the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but in this fun football universe, all of the prospects are Tennessee football legends.

The players drafted by each team in the first round will be loosely based upon the team needs at that specific pick, according to NFL analyst Dan Parr.

Here we go:

Pick 1: Jacksonville Jaguars

Quarterback Peyton Manning

Pick 2: New York Jets

Quarterback Condredge Holloway

Pick 3: San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback Tee Martin

Pick 4 Atlanta Falcons:

Defensive end Reggie White

Pick 5: Cincinatti Bengals

Offensive lineman Bob Johnson

Pick 6: Miami Dolphins

Wide receiver Willie Gault

Pick 7: Detroit Lions

Offensive lineman Steve DeLong

Pick 8: Carolina Panthers

Offensive lineman Chip Kell

Pick 9: Denver Broncos

Quarterback Heath Shuler

Pick 10: Dallas Cowboys

Defensive back Eric Berry

Pick 11: New York Giants

Defensive end Doug Atkins

Pick 12: Philadelphia Eagles

Wide receiver Joey Kent

Pick 13: Los Angeles Chargers

Offensive lineman Cosey Coleman

Pick 14: Minnesota Vikings

Defensive end Leonard Little

Pick 15: New England Patriots

Quarterback Casey Clausen

Pick 16: Arizona Cardinals

Defensive back Bobby Majors

Pick 17: Las Vegas Raiders

Linebacker Al Wilson

Pick 18: Miami Dolphins

Defensive back Dale Carter

Pick 19: Washington Football Team

Tight end Jason Witten

Pick 20: Chicago Bears

Quarterback Erik Ainge

Pick 21: Indianapolis Colts

Defensive end Derek Barnett

Pick 22: Tennessee Titans

Wide receiver Peerless Price

Pick 23: New York Jets

Defensive back Deon Grant

Pick 24: Pittsburgh Steelers

Running back Travis Henry

Pick 25: Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive lineman John Henderson

Pick 26: Cleveland Browns

Linebacker Steve Kiner

Pick 27: Baltimore Ravens

Offensive lineman Bob Suffridge

Pick 28: New Orleans Saints

Wide receiver Robert Meachem

Pick 29: Green Bay Packers

Offensive lineman Chad Clifton

Pick 30: Buffalo Bills

Running back Jamal Lewis

Pick 31: Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive Lineman Antone Davis

Pick 32: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wide Receiver Robert Cedrick Wilson