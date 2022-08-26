KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A UT spokesperson confirmed to WATE that Vols wide receiver Bru McCoy is immediately eligible for Tennessee’s game against Ball State on Thursday.

McCoy announced he was entering the transfer portal back in January. He inevitably committed to the Vols in May.

The junior did not play in 2021 after being suspended for an arrest on an intimate partner violence charge. McCoy did not face criminal charges after the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office determined it had insufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

USC released a statement three days ago saying, “At no point since Bru entered the transfer portal in January have we objected to him being made immediately eligible at Tennessee. The issue of Bru’s eligibility ultimately rests with the NCAA, and we wish him the very best.”

UT offensive coordinator Alex Golesh said on Tuesday that the Vols were approaching as if McCoy would be playing.

“We’re approaching it like we’re going to have him,” said Golesh. “We’ve approached it that way since he got here, and then we’ll adjust as we need to if we don’t.”

During the 2020 season, McCoy racked up 21 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns.