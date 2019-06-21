Wizards select Admiral Schofield in second round of NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WATE) – The Washington Wizards selected former Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield with the 42nd overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

The second round selection was initially made by the Philadelphia 76ers but a proposed trade sends Schofield to the Wizards.

Schofield, who returned to Tennessee for his senior season after testing the NBA waters in 2018, averaged 16.5 points, 6.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game last season. He led the SEC and ranked 31st in the country in field goals made with 238.