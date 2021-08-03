Yves Pons joins Memphis Grizzlies Summer League team in Utah

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Yves Pons, the 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year at Tennessee, will join the Memphis Grizzlies’ summer league team in Salt Lake City this week. The Tennessee Vol from Fuveau, France is one of eight rookies hoping to impress in their first taste of NBA action.

Memphis and the San Antonio Spurs will join two teams representing the Utah Jazz in the round-robin competition set for Aug. 3-6 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Once the three games in Salt Lake City are concluded, the Grizzlies will depart for Las Vegas to participate in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 from Aug. 8-17. The roster and coaching staff for the team headed to Las Vegas will be announced at a later date.

Pons spent four years on Rocky Top, becoming an NBA prospect thanks in large part to his defensive prowess. He became the first Tennessee Vol to win the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and only the second to be named to the SEC All-Defensive Team multiple times.

He finished his Tennessee career with the eighth most blocks in school history and set a program record for the most blocks in a single game when he swatted away nine shots in the 2021 SEC Tournament quarterfinal against Florida.

Pons won’t be the only Frenchman to represent the Grizzlies in Salt Lake City. Second-year player Killian Tillie, a Paris native, will suit up in Utah after spending the 2020 season with the Grizzlies’ G-League affiliate, Memphis Hustle.