KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With just two words, Vols Basketball star Yves Pons has announced he will return to the University of Tennessee instead of moving forward into the NBA Draft.
“I’m Back.”Yves Pons
Pons started all 31 games and became the first Vol ever to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and just the third Vol to make the SEC All-Defensive Team.
He finished the 2019-20 season with 73 blocks, tying C.J. Black for the school’s single-season record. His 2.4 blocks per game led the Southeastern Conference and ranked 24th in the country.
LATEST STORIES:
- Yves Pons returning for final season with UT basketball
- Former Vols football coach, Alabama AD Bill Battle hospitalized with COVID-19
- Charges dismissed against Tennessee lineman Darel Middleton
- Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer on SEC plan for football
- SEC goes to conference-only schedule, starting Sept. 26 due to pandemic