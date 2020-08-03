Yves Pons returning for final season with UT basketball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With just two words, Vols Basketball star Yves Pons has announced he will return to the University of Tennessee instead of moving forward into the NBA Draft.

“I’m Back.” Yves Pons

Pons started all 31 games and became the first Vol ever to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and just the third Vol to make the SEC All-Defensive Team.

He finished the 2019-20 season with 73 blocks, tying C.J. Black for the school’s single-season record. His 2.4 blocks per game led the Southeastern Conference and ranked 24th in the country.

