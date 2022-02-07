KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a pair of standout performances last week, Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

In two Tennessee victories over Texas A&M and South Carolina, Zeigler averaged 16.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game while hitting six total 3-pointers.

“For Zakai to come in a week late from everybody, hadn’t spent the summer here. How quickly he made an impact not only on the court but with his teammates,” said Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes. “We knew we had something special. What he’s doing now, we’ve been watching him do since he got here.”

In last Tuesday’s win over Texas A&M, Zeigler scored 14 points on 4-10 shooting from the field. His ankle-breaking crossover against the Aggie landed him at No. 2 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays.

Despite a scoreless first half against the Gamecocks, Zeigler tied his career-high of 18 points by shooting 6-9 from the field and 4-4 from 3-point range.

Zeigler has just one start in Tennessee’s 22 games this season but brings a spark off the bench averaging 8 points per game.