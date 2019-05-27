6 former Lady Vols are on WBNA rosters this season Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Seattle Storm's Mercedes Russell laughs as she is asked to hold a basketball over her head as she is photographed at the WNBA team's media day Monday, May 13, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Los Angeles Sparks' Candace Parker, right, is defended by New York Liberty's Tina Charles during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Diamond DeShields, right, poses for a photo with WNBA President Lisa Borders after being selected as the No. 3 pick by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA basketball draft, Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Dallas Wings forward Glory Johnson, right, scores a basket against Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Rosemont, Ill. The Wings won 99-96. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Connecticut Sun's Shekinna Stricklen grabs a rebound against the Seattle Storm in the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Seattle. The Sun won 83-79. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. San Antonio Stars' Isabelle Harrison in action against the Seattle Storm in a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) [ + - ]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Six former Lady Vols -- more than any other SEC school -- are on the rosters of WNBA teams as its 23rd season begins.

Former Lady Vols in the WNBA include Diamond DeShields with the Chicago Sky, Isabelle Harrison with the Dallas Wings, Glory Johnson with the Dallas Wings, Candace Parker with the Los Angeles Sparks, Mercedes Russell with the Seattle Storm and Shekinna Stricklen with the Connecticut Sun.



All-time, 48 Lady Vols have played in the WNBA, 42 of those were taken in the draft. Former Lady Vols have taken in the first round 17 times and three have been the overall No. 1` pick.

Parker is Tennessee's most seasoned WNBA veteran, entering her 12th year. She is a five-time WNBA All-Star forward, two-time league MVP and 2016 WNBA Finals MVP.

Stricklen is the second-most experienced UT player in the WNBA, heading into her eighth year as a pro.

Johnson begins her seventh season in the league and her fourth with the Dallas Wings. She is a two-time WNBA All-Star forward.

Joining Johnson in Dallas is Harrison, who recently was traded to the Wings by Las Vegas. Harrison sat out last season due to medical reasons. The 6-3 forward begins her third season in the WNBA.

DeShields is her second season with the Chicago Sky. Last season, DeShields appeared in 34 games and started in 33, averaging 14.4 ppg. She was named to 2018 WNBA All-Rookie Team, tying for the most votes with A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas and Ariel Atkins of Washington.

After winning a WNBA Championship in her first season as a professional player, Russell returns for her second go-around with the Seattle Storm.