Film shows a day in the life of late 'Voice of the Vols' John Ward Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. John Ward hosts The Bill Battle Show at WATE-TV studios. (source: Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A film recently unearthed by the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound shows a day in the life of John Ward, the legendary Vols play-by-play radio announcer who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88.

Previous story: Announcer John Ward, known as 'Voice of the Vols,' passes away

The film, shot on November 30, 1974, shows a hectic day for Ward, in which he traveled to Nashville to call a Tennessee football game against Vanderbilt, came back to Knoxville to call a Vols basketball game, recorded the weekly Bill Battle Show for television at the WATE studios, and conducted several radio interviews inbetween.

The film is narrated by Ward's wife Barbara.

TAMIS plans to screen the 14-minute film at the Tennessee Theatre during the annual East Tennessee History Fair on Saturday, August 18.