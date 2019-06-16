Former Vol Kamara has unique awareness of game - Saints QB Drew Brees
Former University of Tennessee running back and New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara is getting high praise from his quarterback.
He has "a level of awareness" about the game that is unique, Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints quarterback, said Friday.
Kamara returned the praise, saying to be best, he realized he needed to be more like Brees in understanding every angle of the game.
"If I want to be best, then I got to know what the best knows," said Kamara, who played at Tennessee for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, rushing for a total of 1,294 yards, receiving for 683 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns.
"There is a level of awareness with him that I think is unique," Brees said of Kamara.
"He picks up on things very quickly. So then combine that with exceptional athletic skills and you get the player he is," Brees said.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
