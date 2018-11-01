Fulmer: Neyland Stadium renovations on hold

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - University of Tennessee Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer announced Thursday the $340 million dollar renovation project at Neyland Stadium has been placed on hold.

Fulmer says he is still excited about the project, but that it is financially prudent to delay the start of construction to allow the audiology and speech pathology departments, which are in South Stadium Hall, to relocate in an orderly manner. He also says it will also relieve additional expense and time pressures on both the university and the athletics department.

"We simply need time to study all ideas of scope and design as we seek to maximize the fan experience and our return on investment for the next 100 years of Neyland Stadium," Fulmer said in a statement.

Fulmer is scheduled to take questions from the media at 2 p.m. WATE 6 On Your Side is scheduled to attend.