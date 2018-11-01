Fulmer: Neyland Stadium renovations on hold
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - University of Tennessee Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer announced Thursday the $340 million dollar renovation project at Neyland Stadium has been placed on hold.
Fulmer says he is still excited about the project, but that it is financially prudent to delay the start of construction to allow the audiology and speech pathology departments, which are in South Stadium Hall, to relocate in an orderly manner. He also says it will also relieve additional expense and time pressures on both the university and the athletics department.
"We simply need time to study all ideas of scope and design as we seek to maximize the fan experience and our return on investment for the next 100 years of Neyland Stadium," Fulmer said in a statement.
Fulmer is scheduled to take questions from the media at 2 p.m. WATE 6 On Your Side is scheduled to attend.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Free rides available in Knoxville on Election Day
- What to do if your child has appendicitis
- Tennessee's original electric chair on display in Pigeon Forge for education
- UPDATE: Kentucky Sheriff's Office arrest man with local ties to Blount County
- No-Shave November: KPD to sport facial hair for first time in 100 years
- Zoo Knoxville celebrating 70th anniversary with discounted admissions
- Small earthquake reported near Maryville
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Trump takes immigration message to Missouri in rally blitz
- If House leaders change, black Dems want 1 of 2 top posts
- Google employees leave work to protest treatment of women
- Dodge City scrambles to bus voters to sole polling place
- Synagogue suspect pleads not guilty as funerals continue
- US charges China-controlled company in trade secrets theft
- Trump says State spokeswoman might be next UN ambassador