How to make the most of the Vols game in Charlotte Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bank of America Stadium (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Football is back on Rocky Top, but first Rocky Top is heading to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Fans are anticipating the first real look at the Vols team under Jeremy Pruitt.

If you are waiting until the last minute to get your plans in place there is good news. As of Tuesday morning, there were still tickets to the game available with a range of prices. Ticketmaster had those starting at about $75 and going all the way up to $400.

Do not waste too much time though. According to travel websites most hotels near the stadium are already sold out.

Make the four hour drive from Knoxville to Charlotte early. There is plenty to do before the game.

You can spend your time at the Big Orange Tailgate on Cedar Hill (624 S. Cedar Street, Charlotte, NC 28202) from 11:30 a.m. to kickoff. The tailgate will feature live music, tailgate games, food vendors and assorted beverages. Admission is free, but select VIP food and beverage packages are available for purchase.

Another option is the Belk College Kickoff FanFest outside the stadium from 10:00 a.m. until kickoff. It too will have live music, food and beverages, a kids zone and more.

You will want to pack light as there is a clear bag policy in place at Bank of America Stadium just like the one at Neyland. Bags must be clear and cannot be bigger than 12" by 6" by 12". Small clutch bags 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are allowed.

Kickoff against West Virginia is at 3:30 p.m.