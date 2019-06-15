Kellie Harper remembers Pat Summitt on what would have been her 67th birthday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Former Lady Vols legendary women's basketball coach Pat Summitt would have been 67 years old on Friday.
Tennessee fans joined a number of Summitt's former players took to social media to celebrate her legacy.
Summitt totaled 1,098 wins, eight National Championships and 10 National Coach of the Year awards. She retired from coaching in 2012 after a diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's disease.
The Clarksville native died in June 2016.
Kellie Harper, who won three National Championships at Tennessee under Summitt, is entering her first season as the Lady Vols head coach. Harper mentioned Summitt multiple times on Friday at Southern Adventist University in an event outside Chattanooga.
"Anytime we can talk about Pat Summitt, I think that's a good thing," Harper said to the crowd. "I think it's important to keep her legacy alive. I loved playing for her. She was great, not only for the University of Tennessee and the Lady Vols but for the state of Tennessee, for women's basketball nationally and you know what, for girls. For girls growing up with aspirations. I think she was a great role model for everyone."
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
