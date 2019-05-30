Kickoff times announced for Vols opening three home games
The official kickoff times for the Tennessee Volunteers first three home games were announced Thursday.
The Vols begin their season with three consecutive games in Neyland Stadium vs non-conference opponents. The season opener versus Georgia State will begin 3:30 p.m. on August 31. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPNU.
Tennessee and BYU will clash in Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. September 7 live on ESPN. Their final game before conference play will begin at noon on September 14 against UT-Chattanooga.
The opener against the Georgia State Panthers will be the first time since 2014 the Vols will begin their season in August.
The game against BYU will be the first ever between the two schools and the opening leg of a home-and-home series that has Tennessee traveling to Provo, Utah, in 2023.
The Vols welcome the UT-Chattanooga Mocs for the first time since 2014. Tennessee has won 14 consecutive games against in-state non-conference opponents.
Local News
-
- KPD is asking for the public's help to find missing 19-year-old with a diminished mental capacity
- Grainger County has a night of alleged shootings
- What's new at Dollywood's Splash Country for 2019
- Missing White Pine 15-year-old found safe
- Knoxville Greek Orthodox church prepares to reopen sanctuary 4 years after fire
- First responders stress swimming safety after 3 drownings in East TN
- Police recanvass Knoxville neighborhood in search of clues in 2017 homicide
National News
-
- Did 'silencer' make a difference in Virginia Beach carnage?
- Biden declares LGBTQ rights his No. 1 legislative priority
- With Biden absent, his rivals pounce at California gathering
- The Latest: Biden tells crowd Equality Act is top priority
- Virginia victims had 150 years of combined service with city
- The Latest: Note says shooter's family sends condolences
- The Latest: Castro links his campaign to Trump's 'racism'