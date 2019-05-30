Kickoff times announced for Vols opening three home games

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The official kickoff times for the Tennessee Volunteers first three home games were announced Thursday.

The Vols begin their season with three consecutive games in Neyland Stadium vs non-conference opponents. The season opener versus Georgia State will begin 3:30 p.m. on August 31. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPNU.

Tennessee and BYU will clash in Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. September 7 live on ESPN. Their final game before conference play will begin at noon on September 14 against UT-Chattanooga.

The opener against the Georgia State Panthers will be the first time since 2014 the Vols will begin their season in August.

The game against BYU will be the first ever between the two schools and the opening leg of a home-and-home series that has Tennessee traveling to Provo, Utah, in 2023.

The Vols welcome the UT-Chattanooga Mocs for the first time since 2014. Tennessee has won 14 consecutive games against in-state non-conference opponents.