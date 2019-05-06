Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Tennessee senior Kyle Alexander was the lone Vol eligible for the NBA combine that didn't receive an invitation. That doesn't mean a dead end on his journey to the NBA.

The 6'10" rim protector earned an invitation to workout with the Atlanta Hawks as part of their pre-NBA Draft workouts on Monday.

Alexander, who only began playing basketball his junior year of high school, ranks second on Tennessee's career blocked shots list (185) and fifth in offensive rebounds (287).

Alexander is one of six players invited to Atlanta for day four of pre-draft workouts. The full list of players invited can be found below:

- Kyle Alexander (Tennessee)

- Javon Bess (St. Louis)

- Terence Davis (Mississippi)

- Amir HInton (Shaw)

- Paul Scruggs (Xavier)

- Josh Sharma (Stanford)