Lady Vol softball earn No. 2 seed in SEC Tournament

Knoxville, TN. (WATE) - The final day of the regular season stretched on for Tennessee longer than they would have liked, with a result different than what they would have preferred. Regardless, by the time play finished all across the conference, the Lady Vols were the No. 2 seed in next week's SEC Tournament.

Tennessee (39-13, 14-10 SEC) dropped Sunday's series finale to Texas A&M (28-24, 6-18 SEC) 6-4 in 10 innings, after Baylee Klingler's 3-run home run capped a 4 run 6th to put Texas A&M ahead. Haley Bearden would drive home the tying run with a single to center, but with the bases loaded and one out, Ashley Morgan lined into an inning-ending double play to squash the threat.

A&M and Tennessee went scoreless over the next three innings until Payton McBride homered to right in the top of the 10th to give the Aggies a lead they wouldn't give back.

In a wild turn of events, the four teams vying for the 2 through 4 seeds in the SEC Tournament (including Tennessee) all lost on Sunday, pushing the Lady Vols from fifth to second in the conference standings over the course of the weekend.

Tennessee will face either No. 7 Missouri (32-22, 12-10 SEC) or No. 10 Auburn (35-18, 10-14 SEC) in the second round of the SEC Tournament next Thursday at 2:30 PM.