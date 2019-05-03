Lady Vols forward Mimi Collins intends to transfer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Mimi Collins is joining the list of Lady Vols to leave the program.

The former McDonald's All-American is transferring from Tennessee after just one season.

Collins, who scored a career 14 points in the Lady Vols’ NCAA Tournament loss to UCLA in March, averaged 5.5 points and 3.4 rebounds as a freshman.

She becomes the second Tennessee player to transfer since the end of the season, following leading scorer Evina Westbrook. The sophomore point guard, who averaged a team-tieing 14.9 points per game, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after Tennessee fired Holly Warlick. Lady Vols first-year head coach Kellie Harper released a statement in April that confirmed Westbrook still planned to transfer.

Collins, a 6-foot-3 forward from Maryland, started the final four games of the season.