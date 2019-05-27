Lady Vols' season ends for third straight year in Super Regional

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: UT Sports

Gainesville, FL. (WATE) - Haley Bearden had more heroics left for Game 3 of Tennessee's Super Regional, but this time, the Lady Vols didn't have the luxury of getting the last word.

Jaime Hoover delivered a game-winning walk-off single with two on and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and for the third straight year, Tennessee watched a SEC team celebrate a trip to the Women's College World Series at their expense.

"Softball postseason comes down to the one key hit at the right time," said Lady Vols co-head coach Karen Weekly. "And neither team could get it for a while, and they broke through. Today was a little bit like yesterday, you really wanted to be the home team."

Ashley Rogers was excellent for Tennessee, allowing just two runs and striking out eight in the complete game effort, but the freshman was outdueled by Florida's Kelly Barnhill.

The former NCAA Player of the Year, having thrown 280 pitches on Friday and Saturday in the first two games of the Super Regional, tossed another 103 pitches on Sunday, scattering just four hits and one walk while striking out seven. One of her only mistakes was Bearden's top of the seventh solo shot that tied the game at 1.

Bearden is the hard-work of this team personified. The senior had one career home run entering her final year of college, but Sunday's game-tying swat was her 15th of the year, good for best on the team.

"I hate it for our seniors, but I'm thankful for each and every one of them," said Rogers. "So proud of this team and the way they fought this entire season."

Tennessee finishes the year 43-17 and says goodbye to Aubrey Leach, Matty Moss, Bearden, Katie Weimer and Abby Lockman.