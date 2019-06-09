Lady Vols: Two with Tennessee ties inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The 2019 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class. (Photo courtesy of UT Sports) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Athletics Director Emeritus Joan Cronan and former graduate assistant Beth Bass were among seven women inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night at the Tennessee Theatre.

Members of the Class of 2019 include Bass, Cronan, Nora Lynn Finch, Ticha Penicheiro, Ruth Riley, Carolyn Bush Roddy and Valerie Still. They were awarded their coveted Eastman Trophy and Baron Championship induction rings.

Cronan was the highly-respected, long-time women's athletics director at Tennessee before her retirement, while Bass began her career as a graduate assistant in the UT women's athletics department.

Pat Summitt (left) and Joan Cronan (right). Cronan currently serves as the Athletic Director Emeritus for the University of Tennessee after serving there as Women's Athletic Director for nearly three decades.

Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Pat Summitt (left) and Joan Cronan (right). Cronan currently serves as the Athletic Director Emeritus for the University of Tennessee after serving there as Women’s Athletic Director for nearly three decades. NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 19: Athletic Director, University of Tennessee Joan Cronan attends the 37th Annual Salute To Women In Sports Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Women's Sports Foundation ) Valerie Still is the first woman to have her jersey retired at University of Kentucky, in any sport, and inducted in the charter class of the University of Kentucky’s Hall of Fame. Valerie Still is the University of Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, guiding them to the 1982 SEC Regular Season and Tournament Championships. She went on to lead the Columbus Quest to back-to-back (1997-1998) ABL Championships. Carolyn Bush Roddy won the Texas Panhandle Player of the Year in 1975. she also led the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens to two AAU National Championships, leading the team in both scoring and rebounding both years. Carolyn Bush Roddy was a two-time NJCAA All-American at Hiwassee Junior College. Ruth Riley poses with her piece of the net after guiding Notre Dame to their first NCAA Division I National Championship in 2001. Riley also won the 2001 Naismith Player of the Year, given to the year's best men's and women's NCAA basketball player. Ruth Riley poses with her gold medal won with Team USA Basketball at the 2004 Olympics in Athens Ticha Penichiero was a two-Time Kodak All-American (1997, 1998) and the Wade Trophy Winner (1998). She also was a Russian League Champion (2007), EuroLeague Champion (2007), Czech League Champion (2011), and Turkish League Champion (2012). Ticha Penicheiro was named to the 2016 WNBA Top 20 players of all time. She is a 4-Time WNBA All-Star, 7-Time WNBA Assist Leader Nora Lynn Finch was the Inaugural Chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s (ACC) first female Assistant Athletics Director. Nora Lynn Finch served as a key member of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee, the NCAA Division I Management Committee, and the NCAA Division I Championships Cabinet (Chair), as well as many other committees. Former CEO of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Beth Bass (right) Beth Bass (left), recipient of the 2004 President’s Award from the National Association of Girls and Women in Sport

Fourteen Hall of Fame inductees have ties to Tennessee. They include coaches Pat Summitt and Mickie DeMoss, administrator Gloria Ray and players Cindy Noble Hauserman, Patricia Roberts, Holly Warlick, Cindy Brogdon, Daedra Charles-Furlow, Bridgette Gordon, Jill Rankin Schneider, Nikki McCray and Chamique Holdsclaw.

Under Cronan, the UT Lady Vols became one of the highest profile and respected athletics departments in college sports.

Cronan grew up in Opelousas, La., graduated from LSU and arrived in Knoxville in 1968 to teach and coach women's basketball.



She became women's athletics director in 1983 and expanded the program from seven to 11 sports, and helped the department increase annual giving from $75,000 to more than $2 million annually.

During her 29-year tenure, Tennessee women's teams won 10 NCAA Championships, 22 SEC regular season titles and 33 league tourney trophies, finishing first or second in the SEC All-Sports Award race six times.

During Bass' career, she most notably served as the CEO of the Women's Basketball Coaches Association from 2001-14. She assisted in the 2007 launch of the WBCA's "Think Pink" campaign in support of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. In 2004, Bass was the recipient of the President's Award from the National Association of Girls and Women in Sport.

The WBCA Board of Directors hired Bass after a successful career in the sports and fitness industry. With experience as a women's basketball and women's sports marketing executive at Converse Inc. and NIKE, Inc., Bass was instrumental in growing corporate support of women's basketball for more than 10 years.

At NIKE, Bass specialized in the firm's women's basketball sports marketing endeavors, including coaching endorsements, the WBCA Girls' High School All-America Game, the inaugural Nike Girls All-America Camp and the Coaches' Extravaganza at the WBCA National Convention. Prior to NIKE, Bass served as National Sports Marketing Director at Converse from 1986 through 1995, during which time she cultivated Converse's women's basketball marketing endeavors including the renowned Converse/WBCA Coach of the Year Award.

After graduating in 1984 from East Tennessee State University, Bass came to graduate school at the University of Tennessee. She was a graduate assistant for marketing and promotions in the Lady Volunteers athletic department and completed her master's degree in recreation administration in 1986.