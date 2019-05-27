NCAA Baseball: Tennessee Vols will play in Chapel Hill regional Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Tennessee second baseman Jake Rucker (7) gets the force out on Auburn's Ryan Bliss (9) as he slides into second base during the first inning of the SEC Baseball Tournament, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Tennessee center fielder Jay Charleston catches a fly ball for the out on Auburn's Steven Williams during tthe Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Tennessee shortstop Ricky Martinez throws to first for the out on Auburn's Kason Howell during the second inning of the Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) [ + - ]

OMAHA, Neb. (WATE) — Tennessee is on the road to Omaha. The Vols will play in the NCAA baseball regional in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tennessee plays Liberty in the first game.

The top seed in the Chapel Hill regional is the University of North Carolina. The four teams in the regional are UNC (42-17), UNC-Wilmington (32-19), Tennessee (38-19), and Liberty (42-19).

The wait is over! Tennessee is BACK in the NCAA Tournament! #GBO #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/kQsAZBaQ5S — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 27, 2019

LSU hosts a regional for the 26th time, while West Virginia was selected as a first-time host Sunday.

Sixteen teams were named as hosts on Sunday. The rest of the 64-team field was unveiled at noon Monday.

Each regional is made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday.

Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals, and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha.

The Southeastern Conference has the most regional hosts: LSU (37-24), Arkansas (41-17), Georgia (44-15), Mississippi State (46-13), Mississippi (37-25) and Vanderbilt (49-10).

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Pac-12 have three teams apiece hosting regionals. The ACC hosts are Georgia Tech (41-17), Louisville (43-15) and North Carolina (42-17). Big 12 hosts are Oklahoma State (36-18), Texas Tech (39-17) and West Virginia (37-20). Pac-12 hosts are defending national champion Oregon State (36-18-1), Stanford (41-11) and UCLA (47-8).

East Carolina (43-15) of the American Athletic Conference is the other host.

West Virginia played a district tournament at home in 1955, but this will be the first time the Mountaineers have played in Morgantown under the current tournament format.

Arkansas, East Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Stanford, and Texas Tech all hosted in 2018.

