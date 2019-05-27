NCAA Baseball: Tennessee Vols will play in Chapel Hill regional
OMAHA, Neb. (WATE) — Tennessee is on the road to Omaha. The Vols will play in the NCAA baseball regional in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tennessee plays Liberty in the first game.
The top seed in the Chapel Hill regional is the University of North Carolina. The four teams in the regional are UNC (42-17), UNC-Wilmington (32-19), Tennessee (38-19), and Liberty (42-19).
RELATED: Official bracket
LSU hosts a regional for the 26th time, while West Virginia was selected as a first-time host Sunday.
Sixteen teams were named as hosts on Sunday. The rest of the 64-team field was unveiled at noon Monday.
Each regional is made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday.
Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals, and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha.
The Southeastern Conference has the most regional hosts: LSU (37-24), Arkansas (41-17), Georgia (44-15), Mississippi State (46-13), Mississippi (37-25) and Vanderbilt (49-10).
The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Pac-12 have three teams apiece hosting regionals. The ACC hosts are Georgia Tech (41-17), Louisville (43-15) and North Carolina (42-17). Big 12 hosts are Oklahoma State (36-18), Texas Tech (39-17) and West Virginia (37-20). Pac-12 hosts are defending national champion Oregon State (36-18-1), Stanford (41-11) and UCLA (47-8).
East Carolina (43-15) of the American Athletic Conference is the other host.
West Virginia played a district tournament at home in 1955, but this will be the first time the Mountaineers have played in Morgantown under the current tournament format.
Arkansas, East Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Stanford, and Texas Tech all hosted in 2018.
Previous
VFL Reggie Cobb dies at age 50
Next
6 former Lady Vols on WBNA rosters...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Motorcycle goes down embankment on 'The Dragon' in Blount County
- 4 unoccupied campers burn at Walland RV resort
- East Tennesseans honor sacrifice, service of fallen military members on Memorial Day
- Memorial Day: A time to think about where we are and how we got here
- South-Doyle High School's Army Junior ROTC collecting old flags for proper, honorable destruction
- Gold Star Mother remembers Marine son on Memorial Day
- Kidnap suspect arrested in Clay County after week-long manhunt
National News
-
- Trump ending Japan trip after Memorial Day speech to troops
- The Latest: North Korea worries linger as Trump leaves Japan
- Colorado climber dies after reaching top of Mount Everest
- Trump in Japan: Pomp and tense circumstance
- Texas lawmakers approve safe gun storage program despite NRA
- Endangered Mexican wolves blamed for more livestock deaths
- California congressman says he's taken photo with dead enemy