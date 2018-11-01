No. 6 Tennessee handles Tusculum in exhibition 87-48
Knoxville, TENN. (WATE) - No. 6 Tennessee largely looked like a top ten team in Wednesday's 87-48 exhibition rout over Tusculum. Jordan Bowden finished with a game-high 16 points, Grant Williams added 15, and eight players scored at least six points for the Vols. Defensively, Tennessee held the Pioneers to 34% shooting and forced 25 turnovers, but as all coaches can do, Rick Barnes found plenty to take issue with in the win.
"It's not about talent winning this game," Barnes said in the wake of the 39-point win. "What we said to them last night, was let's play better. Let's play a better basketball game than they played. Regardless of what the score will be, let's not think our talent's gonna win, let's see if we can play really good basketball. We did at times, but consistently, overall, with as much time as we've had together, we should be more consistent."
Barnes spent the offseason harping on Williams, the reigning SEC Player of the Year, to assert himself as more of a rebounder, going so far as to say he thought Williams should average double digit rebounds a game. Williams finished tonight's contest with 3.
"That's totally on him, that's an attitude," Barnes said. "He's either gonna think about 'I'm gonna score, or do both and do what he needs to do.' The fact is, he's not making an effort to get to the boards. There's no way he should have three rebounds in a game like this."
Tennessee opens the season on November 6th against Barnes' alma mater Lenoir-Rhyne.
Previous
Live Blog: Tennessee vs Alabama
Next
Vols' ALL-SEC lineman out...
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Clairfield woman convicted of murder by Claiborne Co. jury
- Do you believe winter weather folklore?
- State accuses business's pile of barrels polluting nearby creek
- Knoxville woman avoids falling for job offer scam
- Rhonda Gallman's son found not guilty in California, Gallman's attorney still working on her charges
- Audit finds problems with TVA helicopter fleet
- How far can someone take Freedom of Speech on social media platforms?
National News
-
- Washington doctor uses experience to fuel US House campaign
- Pittsburgh synagogue suspect due in federal court Thursday
- Rabbis gather up traces of Pittsburgh victims for burial
- Violence plagued West Virginia prison before Bulger's murder
- Oprah, Pence visit Georgia in final days of campaign
- Rare drop in NRA election spending as gun-limit groups rise
- America's gender, racial divides on display in House races
Trending Stories
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.