Senzel gets first hit, scores first run in Major League debut

CINCINNATI, Oh. (WATE) - Nick Senzel got his first hit and scored his first run in his Major League debut for the Reds on Friday in Cincinnati.

"I dreamed about it and it was nothing like that," Senzel said.

"It was pretty surreal walking up to the plate and hearing my name and how the crowd reacted. It was really special to me because I know they have supported me since I got drafted and just to come this far, the city of Cincinnati had my back like this, it’s really emotional to me and special."

The former Farragut High School and Tennessee standout finished 1-5 at the plate with two walks and two strikeouts.

"I’ll take it. It was just good being out there. I was happy with some of the at-bats that I had, especially battling back and seeing a lot of pitches and drawing a couple of walks. I was fairly happy with most of my at-bats."

The game itself was ugly for Cincinnati. After trailing 8-0, San Francisco rallied back to win 12-11 in 11 innings. Senzel stepped up to plate with the game on the line twice. His first hit came with the game tied in the bottom of the ninth. He hit a slow ground ball to third that put two runners on base with one out. He had another opportunity in the bottom of the 11th but struck out looking.

"I told you guys before the game that we were going to get things going," Senzel said. We sure did but San Fran battled back and we weren’t able to close the game out so that’s how it goes sometimes."

Senzel had 45 family members and friends in the stands for his first big league game. He admitted after the game that he had no idea where his first hit baseball was.

"I don’t even know where it went,: Senzel said. "I think Yasiel [Puig] threw it in the stands."

One of the Reds' employees let Senzel know that it was in the team's possession.

The Reds return to Great American Ball Park Saturday at 7:10 p.m.