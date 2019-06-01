Tennessee NCAA Baseball Regional game to start at 10 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WATE) - The Chapel Hill NCAA Baseball Regional got hit with a lightning delay on Friday at Boshamer Stadium.
The delay came around 5:50 p.m. when North Carolina and UNC Wilmington were tied 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Tennessee, who is playing in its first NCAA Tournament since 2005, was originally scheduled to meet Liberty at 7 p.m.
RELATED | Vols junior pitcher Stallings set for NCAA Regional debut
North Carolina and UNC Wilmington will resume at 8:50 p.m.
There has been no update on the start time for Tennessee.
WATE Sports will update when more information is known about the game start time. Stay with us for new details.
