Tennessee prepares to begin Pruitt-era vs West Virginia

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Two football programs at very different stages in their development square off in Charlotte as new Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt looks to begin his tenure in style.

After an abysmal 4-8 season that saw Tennessee go winless in SEC play and fire head coach Butch Jones, there's new life surrounding the program with new head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt is coming off a championship-season after serving as Alabama's defensive coordinator. The 44-year-old previously coached at Georgia and Florida State in the same role.

The West Virginia Mountaineers spend part of the 2017-18 season in the in and out of the Associated Press top 25 but were unable best Big 12 heavyweights and ended the season with three straight losses.

When Tennessee and West Virginia kick off Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina, both teams will be lead by coach at very different career stages at their respective programs. New Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt will take the field at Bank of America Stadium as a head coach for the first time in his 25-year football career.

Conversely, West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen is on the final year of a six-year contract signed back in 2012. Holgorsen's life in Morgantown began with a bang when his team claimed a share of the 2011 Big East title and won the Orange Bowl but he'll want to get WVU off to a fast start after ending the past two seasons with bowl losses.

This is the second year in a row each team starts at a neutral-site venue. Last year, Tennessee won a 42-41 overtime thriller over Georgia Tech in Atlanta while West Virginia fell to their rivals Virginia Tech in Maryland.

Tennessee and West Virginia will kick off at 3:30 EDT at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Stadium gates will open at 1:30 EDT and a clear-bag policy will be enforced. For more gameday fan information, visit belkcollegekickoff.com. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS.