Tennessee's conference basketball opponents and locations announced

Auburn's Samir Doughty drives around Tennessee's Admiral Schofield (5) in the second half of the NCAA college basketball Southeastern Conference championship game Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Tennessee also will play a home-and-home basketball series with Arkansas and Auburn next season in addition to its three annual "permanent opponents" - Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Those five opponents are 10 of UT's 18 SEC games.

The Southeastern Conference released its men's basketball intraconference opponents for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday. Game dates, tip times and television information, however, won't be announced until late summer.



The Volunteers will face eight other league foes one time. Tennessee will host games against Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The Vols will travel to face Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State and Missouri.



The Vols will play seven games against teams that finished in the league's top five a season ago (four at home, three on the road).

