Orange & White Nation

Tennessee's conference basketball opponents and locations announced

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 01:15 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 01:15 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Tennessee also will play a home-and-home basketball series with Arkansas and Auburn next season in addition to its three annual "permanent opponents" - Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Those five opponents are 10 of UT's 18 SEC games.

The Southeastern Conference released its men's basketball intraconference opponents for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday. Game dates, tip times and television information, however, won't be announced until late summer.
 
The Volunteers will face eight other league foes one time. Tennessee will host games against Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The Vols will travel to face Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State and Missouri.
 
The Vols will play seven games against teams that finished in the league's top five a season ago (four at home, three on the road).
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center