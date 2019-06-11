Tennessee Vols: Oregon transfer guard Victor Bailey Jr. added to basketball team

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Oregon guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WATE) - Tennessee basketball added a new player to the roster on Tuesday. Oregon transfer Victor Bailey Jr. has signed an institutional aid agreement with UT and will enroll for the second session of summer school.

Bailey will have to sit out the 2019-20 season and will be eligible as a junior in 2020-21.

A 6-4 guard from Austin, Texas, Bailey graduated from McNeil High School before spending the last two seasons with the Ducks.

Bailey played in 73 games at Oregon, including eight starts, and averaged 7.0 points in 17.9 minutes per game. As a sophomore last season, he scored in double figures 13 times, while posting a season-high 20 points to go along with five rebounds against UCLA on Jan. 10.

He averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last season while shooting 41 percent from the floor and an impressive 91 percent from the charity stripe. Bailey had 13 games with multiple 3-pointers made and ranked ninth in the Pac-12 in 3-point field-goal percentage (.398).

Bailey was one of two freshmen to play in every game for Oregon in 2017-18. He led the Ducks to a victory over Rider in the first round of the 2018 NIT with a career-high 23 points and seven 3-pointers, which marked the most threes ever made by a Duck at Matthew Knight Arena.

Bailey was rated as a top-100 player in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings in his senior year of high school and was rated as the fifth-best prospect in the state of Texas. He scored a total of 2,429 points during his high school career and helped lead McNeil to two district titles as well as qualifying for the playoffs all four years. He was named district MVP as a sophomore, junior and senior. He also won the 2017 American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk Championship.

Bailey is the son of 400 meter Olympic medalist Tonja Buford-Bailey and former NFL wide receiver Victor L. Bailey.