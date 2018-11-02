University of Tennessee Homecoming 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, TN WATE - It's Homecoming weekend at the University of Tennessee and the Volunteers are ready for the influx of fans and alumni on Saturday. The Volunteers take on the Charlotte 49ers at 4 p.m. eastern, and the gates will open at 2 p.m at Neyland Stadium.

According to UT campus news, Starting at 12:30 p.m. the Toyota Volunteer Village is hosting pregame festivities with Smokey and Smokey Junior along with the cheerleaders and dance team, located at the Humanities Plaza.

Then the traditional Vol Walk will begin at 1:45 p.m., at the Torchbearer in front of Circle Park.

Shortly after at 2:20 p.m. the Pride of the Southland Band, alongside alumni band members will march from Volunteer Boulevard, to the north entrance of Neyland.

Following the conclusion of the national anthem, four US Air Force T-38 jets will be flying over the stadium with two of the pilots being UT alumni.

For any more information, visit https://homecoming.utk.edu/events/.

