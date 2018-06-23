University of Tennessee to hold public ceremony in honor of John Ward

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. John Ward (source: UT Sports)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The University of Tennessee will hold a special tribute ceremony Wednesday in honor of legendary radio announcer and "Voice of the Vols" John Ward.

Ward passed away this week at the age of 88 after a lengthy illness.

The event, which will be open to the public, will be held on June 27 at 6 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena. UT says the event will take on a celebratory tone and will allow Ward's friends and Tennessee fans to honor his impact.

The university says storytelling will be the theme of the night, with notable UT personalities, VFLs and those who knew him best sharing their memories and personal stories. There will also be several never-before-seen or heard video and audio clips from Ward's career.

Free parking will be available in the G10 and G16 garages. And after 5 p.m. ET, fans also will have access to free parking in administrative garages G3 and G5. Gates open at 5 p.m. at gates B, C, D and E. Traditional gameday ADA entrances will also be open.

Public seating is general admission and bags may be subject to search.

The university says the event will not be televised or live streamed.