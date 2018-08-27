UT warns to watch out for counterfeit tickets ahead of season opener Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With kickoff just days away, now is a good time to be careful if you're planning on picking up tickets to a UT football game this season.

Fake or counterfeit passes may be changing hands at home and away games. UT says there's virtually no way for a buyer to tell if a ticket is real or fake.

"I know when people got their season tickets, they get excited and they want to put it on social media. We always try and tell folks to cover up the barcode because the average person doesn't realize, all they have to do is take those barcodes and type them into a secondary market and they can sell their ticket," said Associate Athletic Director for Ticket Operations Joe Arnone.

He says if you don't know or trust the person selling the ticket, don't buy it from them.

"Obviously this year we have Florida and Alabama here. Last year it was Georgia and LSU, so the bigger the game, the more counterfeit tickets you probably see out there," said Arnone.

Zar Omari's friend had tickets to Beyoncé's concert in Nashville last week, but he wasn't going to be able to go. He gave the tickets to Omari.

"We get our tickets scanned and they said there's an issue with them," he said.

Omari says his friend purchased the tickets from a trusted website as re-sale tickets.

"They told us that these tickets were actually, the guy had sold several copies of the same ticket to multiple people, and someone had already gotten in with our ticket code," said Omari.

Everything worked out and Omari was able to get inside the show, but he's learned something the next time he plans on seeing a concert or football game.

"If I ever purchase tickets, I'm just going to go straight from the carrier and I'm not going to do re-sale tickets."

To avoid getting ripped off: