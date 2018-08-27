UT warns to watch out for counterfeit tickets ahead of season opener
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With kickoff just days away, now is a good time to be careful if you're planning on picking up tickets to a UT football game this season.
Fake or counterfeit passes may be changing hands at home and away games. UT says there's virtually no way for a buyer to tell if a ticket is real or fake.
"I know when people got their season tickets, they get excited and they want to put it on social media. We always try and tell folks to cover up the barcode because the average person doesn't realize, all they have to do is take those barcodes and type them into a secondary market and they can sell their ticket," said Associate Athletic Director for Ticket Operations Joe Arnone.
He says if you don't know or trust the person selling the ticket, don't buy it from them.
"Obviously this year we have Florida and Alabama here. Last year it was Georgia and LSU, so the bigger the game, the more counterfeit tickets you probably see out there," said Arnone.
Zar Omari's friend had tickets to Beyoncé's concert in Nashville last week, but he wasn't going to be able to go. He gave the tickets to Omari.
"We get our tickets scanned and they said there's an issue with them," he said.
Omari says his friend purchased the tickets from a trusted website as re-sale tickets.
"They told us that these tickets were actually, the guy had sold several copies of the same ticket to multiple people, and someone had already gotten in with our ticket code," said Omari.
Everything worked out and Omari was able to get inside the show, but he's learned something the next time he plans on seeing a concert or football game.
"If I ever purchase tickets, I'm just going to go straight from the carrier and I'm not going to do re-sale tickets."
To avoid getting ripped off:
- Whenever possible, use the official ticket sales agent for the venue. Many now offer secondary sales options as well.
- Ask the seller to walk with you to the venue entrance before buying. If they hesitate or refuse, don't purchase the tickets.
- Ask the seller for photo identification and make a note of his/her name and date of birth.
- Make sure all necessary bar codes are on the tickets and serial numbers aren't repeated from ticket to ticket.
- Be cautious when buying PDF print out tickets. These could have been printed multiple times and only the first person to have that ticket scanned at the gate will get in.
- Know what ticket format the venue uses. Digital tickets may not be supported at every venue.
- Check the ticket to make sure all information, such as the date, event location, and face value, is correct.
- If you're looking to buy re-sale tickets online, make sure you're buying from a company that offers verified tickets, a money back guarantee, or a comparable seat promise.
- Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.
- Buy online only from vendors you know and trust. Look for the lock symbol in the web address to indicate a secure purchasing system. Don't click through from emails or online ads; a common scam trick is to create a web address that is similar to a well-known company.
- Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised.
- Avoid purchasing tickets from someone you don't know asking you to wire money.
- Get the specifics on tickets, which include shipping terms and availability dates. For example, if the reseller has tickets in-hand or if they are speculative tickets. Speculative or "spec" ticket postings are when resellers advertise tickets they don't actually have. If an event has not gone on sale yet to the general public, but seats are already being sold, that is a good indication that they are "spec "tickets. They do this so they have the greatest flexibility to find tickets to deliver to the buyer.
- Cover the code! Do not take photos of your ticket stubs and post them on social media sites. This is the perfect way for nefarious brokers to rip off these tickets.
