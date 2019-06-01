Tennesse Baseball: Vols season on the line Saturday afternoon after loss to Liberty
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – No. 23 Tennessee got off to a rough start in its NCAA Regional opener, falling 6-1 to Liberty on Friday night at Boshamer Stadium.
There was a three-hour weather delay in the first game of the afternoon between North Carolina and UNC-Wilmington and the Vols game against Liberty did not start until 10 p.m., after originally being slated to begin at 7 p.m.
Liberty struggled on the mound during the early season meeting between the two programs, but Mason Meyer kept the UT bats quiet during the second contest. Meyer pitched 7 innings and allowed just one run on three hits before giving way to the bullpen to close out the game.
Local News
