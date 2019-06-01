Tennesse Baseball: Vols season on the line Saturday afternoon after loss to Liberty Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello talks about the Vols' 6-1 loss to Liberty in the hours-long rain-delayed NCAA baseball regional game in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Friday night, May 31, 2019. [ + - ] (UT Sports) [ + - ] Video Video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – No. 23 Tennessee got off to a rough start in its NCAA Regional opener, falling 6-1 to Liberty on Friday night at Boshamer Stadium.



There was a three-hour weather delay in the first game of the afternoon between North Carolina and UNC-Wilmington and the Vols game against Liberty did not start until 10 p.m., after originally being slated to begin at 7 p.m.



Liberty struggled on the mound during the early season meeting between the two programs, but Mason Meyer kept the UT bats quiet during the second contest. Meyer pitched 7 innings and allowed just one run on three hits before giving way to the bullpen to close out the game.





Coach Vitello took questions from the media following a 6-1 loss to Liberty in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional#GBO pic.twitter.com/7sMZPB6RVU — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 1, 2019



