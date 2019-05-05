Vols drop series with Mizzou

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - No. 23 Tennessee led twice on Sunday afternoon against No. 24 Missouri, the Vols dropped both leads, the game and the series in a 10-8 final.

Tennessee hit the gas pedal early racing out to a 7-0 lead after two complete only to see Mizzou tack on seven runs in the top of the third to tie the game. The team in cream would regain the lead in the bottom of the 7th, but promptly gave up three runs in the eighth that would ultimately decide the game.

The game three loss gave the series to the Tigers, making it back-to-back conference series losses for the Vols.

Tennessee will host Austin Peay on Tuesday night before headed to Gainesville to take on the Gators.

