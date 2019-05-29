Vols guard Jordan Bone says he will stay in NBA Draft
(WATE) - Tennessee Vols junior point guard Jordan Bone posted a video on Twitter Tuesday to announce he will stay in the NBA Draft.
PREVIOUS STORY | Vols guard Jordan Bone declares for 2019 NBA Draft
Bone declared for the NBA Draft in early April. He and teammate VFL Grant Williams were invited to the NBA Combine in late April.
The 6'3" guard from Nashville averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game on 46.5 percent shooting during the 2018-19 season that saw the Vols make their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen since 2014.
May 29, 2019
Local News
National News
