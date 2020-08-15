OVC postpones fall sports, football can play up to four non-conference games

Austin Peay quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall (6) passes after the game during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 45-0.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Ohio Valley Conference became the final FCS conference to pull the plug on the fall season when it announced it would postpone fall sports action and championships.

The move affects football, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer and volleyball.

However, the OVC has given football-playing schools the option to schedule up to four non-conference games this fall, with sights set on finishing the conference slate in the spring.

Austin Peay’s Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison said the Govs football team still plans to play Central Arkansas in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff Game on August 29.

Although the Bruins don’t play football, Belmont’s Athletic Director Scott Corley released a statement about the conference’s decision and the impact on his student-athletes.

The OVC told each institution to plan to makeup the fall season in the spring.