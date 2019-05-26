Packers legend Bart Starr has passed away at age 85

The family of Bart Starr announced today that the Packers legend has died at the age of 85.

In a statement, the family said, “We are saddened to note the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Bart Starr. He battled with courage and determination to transcend the serious stroke he suffered in September 2014, but his most recent illness was too much to overcome.”

Starr spent 16 years as the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, leading the team to victory in Super Bowls I and II. Starr was also the MVP of both Super Bowls, won 5 NFL Championships with the Packers, and was named to the Pro Bowl 4 times. Bart Starr was drafted in the 17th round in 1956 as the 200th overall selection. He was with the Packers as their quarterback from 1956-1971 and as the head coach from 1975-1983.

Starr and his wife Cherry also helped John and Jan Gillespie found Rawhide Boys Ranch back in 1965. The Ranch’s mission is to help at-risk youth and families lead healthy and responsible lives.

The full statement from the Starr family: